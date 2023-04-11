Ukrainian Minister Dzhaparova meets Lekhi in Delhi; seeks India's support in fight against Putin

Follow us on Image Source : @EMINEDZHEPPAR/TWITTER Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi.

Dzhaparova's India visit: Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, who is currently in India, met with Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, where the former again implored India's support in countering the aggression of Russia.

During the meeting, she reiterated her vision to visit New Delhi at a time when Russia is bombarding her country with lethal weapons.

"Had a fruitful meeting with India @M_Lekhi. Briefed Minister on #Ukraine’s efforts to fight Russia's unprovoked aggression. Discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in various fields, in particular culture," she said.

Earlier today, she also held a crucial meeting with the officials of India and the EU.

This came a day after Dzhaparova exhibited hope in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted he can help in addressing key global challenges and promoting peace. Also, she invoked Modi's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin in September last year that 'today's era is not of war'.

Besides, she also urged India to invite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the G20 Leaders' Summit in September and requested the participation of Ukrainian officials in other G20 platforms this year.

Ukrainian Minister is likely to Invite PM Modi

It is expected that the war-ravaged nation would seek support from New Delhi or would press India to negotiate a "peace deal" with Russia. Besides, it is expected that the Ukrainian deputy foreign minister may extend an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine.

It is worth mentioning that since the start of the conflict, war-embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart spoke to PM Modi on the issue. Although India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Ukraine's Dzhaparov hails PM Modi's 'not era of war' remark; seeks India's aide against Russia

