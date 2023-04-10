Top Ukrainian Minister Dzhaparova lands in New Delhi; likely to invite PM Modi to visit Kyiv I LIVE UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova

In a first after the Russia-Ukraine war, a top official of the war-torn nation landed in New Delhi, on a four-day tour. It is expected that the minister would press India to pour more support into the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier, in a statement by the External Affairs Ministry, it said Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova would embark on a four-day visit, from April 10-12. Notably, this is the first official visit from the East European country since the Russian invasion began last year.

Happy to visit India -the land that gave birth to many sages,saints&gurus. Today, #India wants to be the Vishwaguru, the global teacher and arbiter. In our case, we’ve got a very clear picture: aggressor against innocent victim. Supporting Ukraine is the only right choice for true Vishwaguru," she tweeted.

As per the schedule, the Ukrainian minister will meet Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri. Besides, she will also hold meetings with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Ukrainian Minister is likely to Invite PM Modi

It is expected that the war-ravaged nation would seek support from New Delhi or would press India to negotiate a "peace deal" with Russia.

Besides, it is expected that the Ukrainian deputy foreign minister may extend an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine.

It is worth mentioning that since the start of the conflict, war-embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart spoke to PM Modi on the issue. Although India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

India promotes dialogue diplomacy

During the talks with both leaders, Modi said there could be "no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts. The MEA said India shares warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine. "Over the last 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture and defence," it said.

"The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understanding and interests," it added.

Latest India News