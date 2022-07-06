Wednesday, July 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Udaipur beheading: Rajasthan govt announces govt jobs to sons of Kanhaiya Lal

Udaipur beheading: Rajasthan govt announces govt jobs to sons of Kanhaiya Lal

Rajasthan cabinet removed salary anomalies of state employees, approved policy for issuing government advertisements to news websites, and formed Rajasthan College Education Society for better management of new state colleges.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2022 23:10 IST
Security personnel deployed outside the closed shop of
Image Source : PTI Security personnel deployed outside the closed shop of tailor Kanhaiya Lal during a ten-hour relaxation in the curfew imposed by administration to maintain law and order after the latters murder, in Udaipur, Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Highlights

  • Rajasthan govt decided to give government jobs to the sons of Kanhaiya Lal
  • Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by two people over his social media post supporting Nupur Sharma
  • Rajasthan cabinet also removed salary anomalies of state employees

The Rajasthan cabinet on Wednesday decided to give government jobs to the sons of Kanhaiya Lal who was hacked to death inside his shop in Udaipur.

The state cabinet also removed salary anomalies of state employees, approved policy for issuing government advertisements to news websites, and formed Rajasthan College Education Society for better management of new state colleges.

A one-time special ex-gratia amount of Rs 21 crore has been approved for the rehabilitation of people living in villages of submerged area of ​​Takli Medium Irrigation Project.

Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh said the cabinet has decided to appoint Yash Teli and Tarun Teli, the sons of Kanhaiya Lal Teli, in the government service.

She said relaxation has been given in the rules for the appointment.

This appointment will be provided under Rule 6C of Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerk Service (Amendment) Rules, 2008 and 2009.

The cabinet also approved the proposal of the Information and Public Relations Department to issue a new policy guideline for issuing advertisements on news websites.

Related Stories
Udaipur beheading: Killers attacked by angry crowd at Jaipur court | Watch

Udaipur beheading: Killers attacked by angry crowd at Jaipur court | Watch

Amravati killing: Ravi Rana, Navneet Rana meet deceased chemist Umesh Kolhe's family

Amravati killing: Ravi Rana, Navneet Rana meet deceased chemist Umesh Kolhe's family

Amravati chemist murder case: Maharashtra town turns into fortress ahead of protest

Amravati chemist murder case: Maharashtra town turns into fortress ahead of protest

Udaipur, Amravati incidents result of Congress' appeasement policy: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Udaipur, Amravati incidents result of Congress' appeasement policy: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

At present, state advertisements are being issued in print and electronic media.

Various news websites on social media are very popular among the general public, so according to the need of the hour, the policy guidelines of the state government for public welfare, it said.

ALSO READUdaipur, Amaravati killings: NIA chief meets Amit Shah, briefs Home Minister on investigation

ALSO READUdaipur Tailor Beheading: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Kanhaiya Lal's brutal murder, says 'I'm numb'

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News