2002 Gujarat riots case: Activist Teesta Setalvad has been granted regular bail by the Supreme Court in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots, PTI reported on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court said that a chargesheet has been filed in case against Teesta Setalvad therefore no custodial interrogation is necessary.

