Day after NDA meeting, Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Mumbai | VIDEO

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai today (July 19). Aaditya Thackeray also met Dy CM Pawar on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met his former ally Ajit Pawar for the first time after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Thackeray, a member of the state legislative council, attended the house proceedings for a brief period. It was also his first visit to the legislature after deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, his one-time party colleague, joined the Shinde-led rival Shiv Sena.

“I asked him to do good work for the state and people,” Thackeray said after meeting Pawar, who is also the finance minister, at his office.

The former chief minister noted that he had worked with Pawar in his cabinet and knew his style of functioning. Pawar was Thackeray's deputy in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“I am confident that people of the state will get aid because he has the keys to the treasury,” Thackeray added.

Earlier this month, Ajit Pawar and eight other Nationalist Congress Party MLAs joined the Shinde government, virtually splitting the party founded by Sharad Pawar.

