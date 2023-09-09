Andhra Pradesh CID arrests TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in alleged corruption charges

Follow us on Image Source : TDP (TWITTER) TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu arrest : Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (September 9) morning arrested former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader, N Chandrababu Naidu, in Nandyal district in connection with the alleged corruption charges.

The former chief minister was arrested by the CID at around 6:00 am from RK Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyal town.

In a notice served to Naidu, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the CID's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), M Dhanunjayudu, said, "It is to inform you that you have been arrested... at 6 am at RK Function Hall, Gnanapuram, H/o Moolasagaram, Nandyala town and it is a non-bailable offence."

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister has been arrested under relevant IPC sections, including Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 465 (forgery), according to the notice. The Andhra Pradesh CID has also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against him. The notice was served under CrPC Section 50 (1) (2).

Arrest warrant:

Earlier, he was served an arrest warrant by Andhra Pradesh CID team. High drama was witnessed at Nandyal as a team of police officials reached the area to take the TDP leader in custody in the early hours of Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Police also detained TDP leader and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh in East Godavari district on Saturday.

What happened before his arrest?

Initially, they (CID) could not proceed as a group of workers got into an argument with the policemen questioning the late-night action as Naidu sat on a bus as part of his Nandyal visit. A minor scuffle was also witnessed between TDP workers and police personnel.

TDP leaders criticized the police for the late-night action against the senior leader. Reportedly, some of the party workers were detained by the police. According to the officials, a heavy police force has been deployed in the area under the command of DIG Raghurama Reddy.

However, the police have not responded to the party leaders' questions saying that the remand report contains everything."We have evidence. We gave it to the High Court. The remand report contains all the contents. We will give a remand report before taking him to Vijayawada," the CID officials could be heard saying during the scuffle.

