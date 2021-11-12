Friday, November 12, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Tamil Nadu: Seven coaches of Kannur-Yesvantpur Express derail in Dharmapuri, no casualties reported

Tamil Nadu: Seven coaches of Kannur-Yesvantpur Express derail in Dharmapuri, no casualties reported

The coaches derailed due to the sudden falling of boulders on the train.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Dharmapuri Updated on: November 12, 2021 10:24 IST
Tamil Nadu: Seven coaches of Kannur-Yesvantpur Express
Image Source : ANI

Tamil Nadu: Seven coaches of Kannur-Yesvantpur Express derail in Dharmapuri, no casualties reported 

Seven coaches of Kannur-Yesvantpur Express on Friday derailed between Toppuru-Sivadi ghat section in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu, informed South Western Railway (SWR). The incident took place at around 3:50 am today.

The coaches derailed due to the sudden falling of boulders on the train.

"All the 2,348 passengers on board are safe," said SWR. No casualties and injuries have been reported till now. Following the incident, the DRM Bengaluru Shyam Singh with the Divisional team of senior officers and a doctor rushed to the spot immediately with an accident relief train (ART) and medical equipment van at 4.45 am."

The unaffected rear portion of six coaches and SLR along with passengers is cleared towards Toppuru and further to Salem. 

This will be halted at Toppuru. 15 buses are being arranged at Toppuru for the convenience of passengers. 5 buses are being arranged at the spot of the accident. Water and light refreshment have been arranged at spot," stated SWR. 

The Railways has opened Help Desk at Hosur 04344-222603, Bengaluru 080-22156554 and Dharmapuri 04342-232111.

Senior railway officers, Principal Heads of Departments, and the Disaster Management Cell, Hubballi are closely monitoring the situation.

(With agencies inputs) 

Also Read: Rail traffic on Delhi-Howrah route hit as 24 wagons of goods train derail in UP

Also Read:​ Maharashtra: 2 coaches of Indore-Daund special train derailed at Lonavla station, none hurt

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News