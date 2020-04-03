300+ COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu now, says health ministry

Image Source : AP Coronavirus confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu cross 300-mark.

Coronavirus positive patients in Tamil Nadu have witnessed a sudden spike in the confirmed cases as the current toll stands at 309 including 6 who have been cured while one person has died, according to the health ministry data. The sudden spike in the coronavirus positive cases in Tamil Nadu has been registered after several people from the state attended the Tablighi Jamaat's event in Nizamuddin West, Delhi. Coronavirus positive cases have exploded across states in the country after Tablighi Jamaat's event as in the past four days, the nation has witnessed its number rising by a thousand new cases.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu had 234 cases with 1 death. Most of these cases are connected to the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation held in the national capital last month. Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains the most affected state with 416 confirmed cases. The national capital has a total 219 confirmed cases. According to the Health Ministry update issued on Thursday evening, about 400 positive cases found across 10 states and Union Territories have links to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

The figures continue to spike as many more are testing positive. By Thursday night, between Tamil Nadu and Delhi, the cases were 264 and 124, respectively but now its -- 309 and 219 -- showing the highest number of cases. In fact, all the nine deaths in Telangana have Tablighi connection.

Check state-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in the country

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 55 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 132 1 1 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 16 0 0 5 Bihar 24 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 9 2 0 8 Delhi 219 8 4 9 Goa 6 0 0 10 Gujarat 87 8 7 11 Haryana 43 21 0 12 Himachal Pradesh 6 1 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 70 3 2 14 Jharkhand 2 0 0 15 Karnataka 124 10 3 16 Kerala 286 27 2 17 Ladakh 14 3 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 99 0 6 19 Maharashtra 335 42 16 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 5 0 0 23 Puducherry 3 1 0 24 Punjab 46 1 4 25 Rajasthan 133 3 0 26 Tamil Nadu 309 6 1 27 Telengana 107 1 3 28 Uttarakhand 10 2 0 28 Uttar Pradesh 113 14 2 29 West Bengal 53 3 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 2301* 157 56

