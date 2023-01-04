BIG win for Yogi govt! Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order on OBC reservation for UP civic body elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order on OBC reservation for Uttar Pradesh civic body elections

UP OBC reservation row: The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, stayed the Allahabad High Court's order on the matter of providing reservations to the Other Backward Class (OBC) in urban local body polls. This comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had moved to the apex court on December 29.

According to reports, the state government had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the top court, opposing the Allahabad High Court's order. Earlier on December 27, Allahabad High Court had directed the state administration to hold the elections for urban local bodies without making any accommodations for the OBC reservation.

What CJI said on the matter?

Hearing the matter, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said the state government will be at liberty to issue delegation and financial powers to ensure that the administration of local bodies is not hampered.

Meanwhile, the Solicitor General told the top court that though the tenure of the newly appointed commission is six months, an effort would be made to ensure that the process of completing the exercise would be done expeditiously before 31 March 2023. The apex court also said that no major policy decision shall be taken by the administrator.

