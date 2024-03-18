Supreme Court refuses to stay disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs from Himachal Pradesh Assembly

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Supreme Court of India

In a major blow to the rebels, the Supreme Court on Monday (March 18) refused to stay Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker's decision to disqualify the rebel leaders and also denied them permission to vote or participate in House proceedings. The top court issued notice to concerned respondents on six Himachal Pradesh rebel Congress leaders' plea challenging the Assembly Speaker's decision to disqualify them.

The court’s direction came while hearing a plea by the six Himachal Pradesh rebel Congress leaders challenging the Assembly Speaker's decision to disqualify them.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for rebel leaders, took the court through the matter.

Six Congress MLAs triggered the Himachal crisis in February end when they voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat from the state.

The MLAs voting for the Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi failed to make it past the half-way mark in 68-member House.

Later, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania disqualified the six from the assembly after the Congress complained that they had kept away from voting on the state budget despite a party whip. Fifteen BJP MLAs were suspended over a ruckus in the House.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on February 29 pronounced his order on the plea demanding the disqualification of 6 rebel Congress MLAs who cross-voted during Rajya Sabha elections. The petition was filed by Congress MLA and state Minister Harsh Wardhan Chauhan under the Anti-Defection Law for disqualification.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | 'Six black snakes who sold their honour': Himachal CM Sukhu slams rebel Congress MLAs