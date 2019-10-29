CCTV footage of Sopore grenade attack emerges; thick smoke seen

A CCTV camera has captured the moment a grenade was hurled near a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Monday. At least 19 people were injured in the attack, which was targetted by the terrorists. A video of the CCTV footage was posted on the social media, which shows smoke rising and civilans running for their safety.
#Pak sponsored #terrorists not able to digest return of normalcy. A scene of busy #Sopore market where #Grenade was thrown last evening by terrorist. Some suspects are identified. @KashmirPolice @ChinarcorpsIA @crpf_srinagar is in action. @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/iXnVFYOGc9— Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) October 29, 2019
Out of the injured, one person was reported to be in a serious condition and was referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers.
No arrests have been made so far, police said.
