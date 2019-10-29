CCTV footage of Sopore grenade attack emerges; thick smoke seen

A CCTV camera has captured the moment a grenade was hurled near a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Monday. At least 19 people were injured in the attack, which was targetted by the terrorists. A video of the CCTV footage was posted on the social media, which shows smoke rising and civilans running for their safety.

Out of the injured, one person was reported to be in a serious condition and was referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers.

No arrests have been made so far, police said.

