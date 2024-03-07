'It means that he is announcing his...': Smriti Irani on rumours of Rahul Gandhi contesting from Amethi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Smriti Irani

Union Minister and local MP Smriti Irani on Thursday mocked the Congress for the "delay" in announcing its candidate from the constituency, saying it appears that they have realised the power of Amethi and the fear of defeat is haunting that party. Rahul Gandhi, who is expected to contest from Amethi in the Lok Sabha elections, lost the 2019 election to BJP's Irani.

On speculations of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi contesting Lok Sabha elections on two seats, Union Minister and BJP MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani said, "Why are people who say that Amethi is the Gandhi family's bastion taking a lot of time to announce a candidate? Their lack of confidence tells you that Amethi is no longer the Congress bastion. If he is contesting on two seats, it means that he is announcing his loss from Amethi even before the elections. I had said that if his leader has courage, contest from Amethi alone without Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav. The truth will come out."

The Union minister for women, child development and minority welfare also gave an account of the works done by her in the last five years for the people of the constituency.

Keeping up her attack on the Nehru-Gandhi family, Smriti Irani alleged that they have kept Amethi deprived of development for over 50 years so that the people here remain poor and helpless and continue pleading with them with folded hands.

Irani won 2019 Lok Sabha polls defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from this constituency once considered a Congress pocket borough.