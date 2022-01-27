Follow us on Image Source : ANI Six die after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar's Buxar

At least six people died after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar's Buxar district, news agency ANI reported.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday night in Amsari village. Police said that the six "died under mysterious circumstances".

Relatives of the deceased, however, said that the victims had consumed illicit liquor.

"This happened due to spurious liquor. What is the administration doing? If there is a liquor ban, how are they getting it?" relatives told ANI.

Police said investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of death.

