Shri Ram’s story to be taught in Uttarakhand’s madrasas: Waqf Board chairman | DETAILS

The study of Lord Ram will be introduced in the new syllabus for madrasas affiliated to the Uttarakhand Waqf Board from the session starting in March as part of the ‘madrasa modernisation programme’, its chairman Shadab Shams said on Thursday (January 25). The story of Shri Ram’s life will be taught to the madrasa students besides that of Prophet Mohammad, he said. Shams, who is also a BJP leader, said that seasoned Muslim clerics have also approved the move, adding that Lord Ram’s values are worth being followed by everyone, irrespective of their religion or faith.

Where would the new syllabus be introduced?

The state has 117 madrasas under the waqf board out of whom the new syllabus will initially be introduced in the madrasas in districts like Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts, he said.

"The study of Shri Ram will be introduced in the Madrasas affiliated to the Waqf Board as part of our madrasa modernisation programme from March this year," Shams said.

"Someone who gave up the throne and went to the forest to help his father keep a commitment! Who wouldn't want to have a son like Shri Ram," Shams said.

Quoting 20th century Muslim Philosopher Allama Iqbal, Shams said, "Hai Ram ke wajood pe Hindostan ko Naaz, Ahle nazar samjhte hain unko Imam-e-Hind (Hindustan is proud of the existence of Lord Ram, people consider him as the leader of the Hind).

Lord Lakshman and Goddess Sita who accompanied Lord Ram to the forest during ‘vanvaas’, leaving behind the comforts of the kingdom, were also highly inspiring, Shams said.

"Who else deserves to be taught to children if not Shri Ram. Shall we tell them the story of a king who imprisoned his own father and beheaded his own brothers?" Shams said while apparently referring to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb without taking his name.

He said that the Indian Muslims are not Arabs or Afghans and will teach about the cultural icons of India.

"We are not Arabs, Mongols or Afghans. We are Hindi (of Hind) Muslims. We will teach our children about our own cultural icons who can instil high moral values in them," he said.

What if the move is opposed by his community members?

When asked if the step taken by him is opposed by members of his own community, he said that he was not afraid of the opposition.

"If I was afraid of opposition, I would not have been in the BJP despite being a Muslim. I am ready to bow to the weakest if they are right and not afraid of standing against the wrong, howsoever powerful they might be,” he said.

He said that the NCERT books will be introduced in madrasas as well.

Ram Mandir inauguration

The decision of the board comes days after Ram Mandir was inaugurated in Ayodhya on January 22, in a historic event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present on the occasion.

(With PTI inputs)

