Shraddha murder case: Delhi police recovers possible murder weapon from accused Aftab's house

Shraddha murder case: In the latest development to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the Delhi police claimed to have recovered sharp cutting tools from accused Aftab Poonawalla's house that might have been used by him to chop off his live-in partner's body.

They said the cutting tools will be sent for forensic examination. In addition, the police also seized Aftab and Sharaddha's clothes from their house which will also be sent to the forensic laboratory. But the clothes which they wore on the day of the crime are yet to be recovered, the police added.

According to reports, the Delhi police has also called Shraddha's friends Rahul Rayi and Godwin Rodriguez for questioning. The police said that efforts are also being made to trace Aftab's family. Earlier, Shraddha's father also accused Aftab's family of being involved in the crime.

On Friday, November 18, Saket court ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of Aftab Poonawala accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case within five days. Meanwhile, National Cyber Forensic Lab (NCFL) has started the analysis of the mobile phone, camera, and laptop of Aftab.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aftab killed Sharddha and chopped her body in 35 pieces, dumping them across Delhi's forest area. He had thrown the body pieces at Mehrauli forest over a period of 18 days. To avoid suspicion, he used to leave his house with a body part in a polybag at around 2 am.

The matter came to light on November 8 when the victim's father along with a police team from Palghar, Maharashtra, came to the Mehrauli police station to register a missing complaint.

