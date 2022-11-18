Friday, November 18, 2022
     
  4. EXCLUSIVE: 'Aftab's family too involved, want him to be hanged publicly', says Shraddha Walkar's father

EXCLUSIVE: 'Aftab's family too involved, want him to be hanged publicly', says Shraddha Walkar's father

Shraddha walkar murder case: In an exclusive interview with India TV, Shraddha Walkar's father demanded that Aftab should be hanged publicly and also raised concern over Delhi Police not interrogating Aftab's family.

Namrata Dubey Reported By: Namrata Dubey Mumbai Updated on: November 18, 2022 16:34 IST
Shraddha Walkar investigation
Image Source : PTI Shraddha Walkar investigation

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Alleging that Aftab Poonawala's family is also involved in the murder of his daughter, Shraddha Walkar's father demanded public hanging for the accused. Call centre employee Shraddha Walkar's live-in-partner Aaftab Poonawala, has been accused of brutally murdering her in Delhi.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Shraddha Walkar's father demanded that Aftab should be hanged publicly and also raised concern over Delhi Police not interrogating Aftab's family. "I now think that the whole family is involved in this crime. They are now absconding. The police should question them too,' said Shraddha's father. 

Talking about the reports of beating, Shraddha's father said, "Now the neighbours are saying that he used to beat her so much that my daughter used to run down the building to escape." 

 

 

    

