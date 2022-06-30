'There are three types of CMs': Shashi Tharoor's new lesson is a veiled jab at Maharashtra's new CM Shinde

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGES Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra, while BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday took a veiled dig on Maharashtra's newly (and dramatically) appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Tharoor, a seeming expert in the English language, and famous for schooling leaders and Twitteratis on social media, made his attack in the form of a quote.

Just hours after rebel leader Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Tharoor tweeted a quote from Padma Shree awardee Sharad Joshi in Hindi.

He said, "There are three types of chief ministers: the elected chief minister, the planted chief minister, and the third one, who becomes a battle between the two!". This seems like a mention of the newly appointed deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray, and newly appointed CM Eknath Shinde. The order of the mentions, however, seems unclear.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra, while BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM, capping a day of surprises and bringing a dramatic end to the ten-day-old political crisis in the state.

Widely seen as the next chief minister after the collapse of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday, Fadnavis sprang a huge surprise when he announced that Shinde will occupy the top post and that he will not be part of his dispensation.

The swearing-in ceremony took place a day after Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, deserted by most of his party MLAs, including ministers, resigned as CM after deciding not to face a floor test in the Assembly ordered by the Governor on Thursday.

The crisis in the MVA government began on June 21 when Shinde walked away with a bunch of MLAs whose number later swelled to 39 and camped first at Surat and then at Guwahati.

