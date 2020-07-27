SHAREit Lite, TikTok Lite among 47 Chinese 'clone' apps banned in India

Image Source : FILE Representational image

The Indian government has decided to ban 47 Chinese 'clone' apps including SHAREit Lite and TikTok Lite. The apps have been banned in the country because of violations of user privacy and national security norms. Amongst the apps that have been recently banned are Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite.

Earlier, reports emerged that about 275 apps including the famed mobile game PUBG have been under evaluation by the government. The list also included Alibaba's famous shopping portal AliExpress.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology bans 47 apps which were variants and cloned copies of the 59 Chinese apps that were banned in June. These banned clones include Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite. pic.twitter.com/oWHmAmoWlr — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

The full list of the apps that have been banned by the government is yet to be released.

The list of 275 apps that might face the heat soon, including major apps like mobile gaming sensation PubG backed by Tencent, Zili by Xiaomi and Alibaba group's shopping portal AliExpress. Apps like Resso and ULike from Byte Dance. The Modin government is also working on a Code for Apps to run. The various government agencies have been working on drafting rules to define the framework for apps. Those in violation of the rules could be banned. The measures are aimed to boos cybersecurity and protecting data of Indians.

Amongst the apps that are on the government's radar are 14 MI apps by Xiaomi as well as lesser-known ones such Capcut and FaceU. Apps from other Chinese internet and tech majors like Meitu, LBE Tech, Perfect Corp, Sina Corp, Netease Games, Yoozoo Global are also present.

