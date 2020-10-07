'Arrest me': Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar in letter seeking CBI probe into Shakti Malik murder case

Image Source : PTI Tejashwi Yadav seeks CBI probe into Shakti Malik murder case

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, requesting him to recommend a CBI probe into the murder case of former party leader Shakti Malik. He also dared Nitish Kumar to arrest and grill him before filing nomination for the Assembly elections.

"You can arrest me before the filing of nomination and call me for questioning," he wrote.

Malik, 37, was shot dead at his Punia home on Sunday by unidentified assailants. According to the police, three bike-borne men barged into Malik's home in the morning and killed him while he was sleeping. Following Malik's killing, a video was surfaced wherein Malik accused Tejashwi of demanding Rs 50 lakh in lieu of a ticket from the Raniganj seat.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav writes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar requesting him to recommend CBI inquiry to probe the murder case of ex-RJD state secretary Shakti Malik, in Purnia. His letter also reads, "You can arrest me before the filing of nomination and call me for questioning." pic.twitter.com/u0JcjDyM1J — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Both Tejashwi and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav have been named in a case in connection with the murder. The ruling JD(U) is since then vocal against Tejashwi, saying Lalu's son had exposed his true colours.

The RJD has, however, alleged that naming Tejashwi and Tej Pratap in the case is a party of a political conspiracy being hatched by the ruling alliance in the state to gain political mileage ahead of the Assembly elections later this month.

"Naming the leader of the opposition and his elder brother in a murder case in these circumstances is part of a political conspiracy," senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari had said.

Bihar will go to polls in three-phase between October 28 and November 7. Results will be declared on November 10.

