Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Senior Punjab Police official slams Sidhu's "wet pants" remark

Chandigarh DSP Dilsher S Chandel on Sunday slammed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after he told his party workers to make "cops wet their pants" at a political rally.

Chandel informed that a video has gone viral where Sidhu while addressing a public rally in Chandigarh, made fun of the police and told his party workers to make "cops wet their pants".

Chandel said "without police protection, even a rickshaw puller will not listen to his speech. Politicians should not make fun of policemen on duty like this. They are just doing their duty and politicians should not demoralize them by making such statements." "The security forces has its own dignity. Sidhu has defamed the entire Punjab Police by making such shameful comments," he added.

The DSP condemned the Congress leader's defamatory comment stating that the politicians must not forget the sacrifices made by the security forces.

Also Read | Sidhu targets Channi govt again, dares Majithia to face law

Also Read | Punjab Elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu dares 'masquerader' Arvind Kejriwal to debate on polls

Latest India News