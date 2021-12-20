Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu dares 'masquerader' Arvind Kejriwal to debate on polls

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu on Monday called Arvind Kejriwal a "masquerader" and dared the AAP supremo to debate with him on liquor, mining and jobs in the state ahead of the Assembly election early next year.

In a sharp tweet, Sidhu accused the Delhi Chief Minister of colluding with the Badals of Akali Dal and also targeted him over the controversial farm laws recently scrapped by the Centre. Sidhu also accused the AAP chief of "running" the liquor mafia with former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Deep Malhotra.

Punjab Congress chief affirmed that Kejriwal should come for the debate as he had a lot to answer pertaining to his ongoing tenure as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Navjot Sidhu wrote, "Bhagwant is not the CM who is running Liquor Mafia with Badals Blacklisted MLA Deep Malhotra … He was not the one who notified Black Farm Law in Delhi !! Who is allowing Badals buses on the lucrative routes to Delhi Airport? Come debate with me masquerader !!"

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal had accepted Sidhu's challenge on Sunday and nominated AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann to represent him. Asking the Amritsar East MLA to fix the place and time for the debate, Kejriwal also hit out at Congress for failing to develop the state in the last 5 years despite forming the government.

Sidhu had called AAP chief a political tourist and a "liar" who surfaced with "fake promises" just ahead of assembly elections in the state. At a public meeting, Navjot Singh Sidhu dared Kejriwal for a debate on the issue of employment, claiming he had promised eight lakh jobs in Delhi but gave only 440.

"Come and sit (with me), wherever in Punjab. Even call me in Delhi. Will sit at your home, bring TV channels also. If Sidhu gets defeated, then (I) will leave politics," said Sidhu.

He had also targeted Kejriwal for his promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to women, asking him whether he was giving this amount to women in the national capital where he heads the AAP government.

In the run-up to the Punjab polls, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal has announced a slew of sops for different sections of society. He had promised up to 300 units of free electricity for each household, 24-hour power supply and free treatment and medicines at government hospitals.

The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

