Sameer Wankhede reprimands Ananya Panday for arriving late on NCB summons: 'Not your production house'

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday at 11 AM. However, the actress reached the NCB office in Mumbai post 2 PM. Reportedly, she was schooled by NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede for arriving late. "You were asked to come at 11.00 am and you are arriving now. Officers are not sitting here, waiting for just you..... This is not your production house, this is the office of a central agency. Come at the time you are called at," Wankhede told Panday.

Ananya was Pandey was summoned by NCB for questioning in the ongoing cruise drugs case. She was accompanied by her father Actor Chunky Panday. After over four hours of questioning, Panday left the NCB office in the evening.

Later, the Narcotics Control Bureau shared details about the interrogation with actress Ananya Panday. the central agency states, she was questioned over some suspicious financial transactions, in addition to certain connections with WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan.

Meanwhile, On Thursday, NCB raided Ananya's house and took possession of two mobile phones and laptops. The central agency suspects that parts of many chats including Ananya Pandey's mobile chats, some photos, and voice notes have been deleted and that is why it has started the work of retrieving them all back. Mumbai NCB has started the work on retrieving the data of some electronic gadgets including two mobile phones and laptops of actress Ananya Pandey.

According to PTI, NCB Deputy Director General Ashok Mutha Jain told media persons that Ananya Panday has been called again on Monday to take the ongoing process further. Asked if the actor has spoken anything about the alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, Jain said he can not share details related to the investigation.

To a query on getting any information about drug peddlers during her questioning, the NCB officer said he has no such information with him.

The NCB is probing the cruise ship drugs case, in which Aryan Khan (23) has been arrested along with 19 others. Aryan Khan is in jail under judicial custody and his bail plea will be heard by the Bombay High Court on October 26.

During the investigation, the NCB had found some WhatsApp chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday. The NCB officials wanted to gather more information about the chats and hence she has been called gain on Monday (October 25).

