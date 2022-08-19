Sameer Wankhede, ex-Mumbai NCB zonal director, receives death threat on social media

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede death threats: Former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has received death threats on social media. He gave this information to Goregaon Police Station.

The Indian Revenue Service (IRS)officer Sameer Wankhede, who was accused of submitting a fake caste certificate to get a government job was cleared of the charge submitting fake caste certificate. Maharashtra's district caste certificate verification committee in its order had said the IRS officer was not a Muslim by birth and it has been proven that he belonged to Mahar caste, which is a Scheduled Caste (SC).

After receiving the committee's order, Wankhede went to a police station and filed a complaint against former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik who had accused him of submitting fake caste certificate.

Wankhede had come into limelight following the NCB's high-profile raids in October 2021 on a Mumbai cruise after which the agency arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and 19 others, and claimed to have seized some narcotics.

