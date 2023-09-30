Gangster Atiq Ahmed's kin makes shocking revelations in Umesh Pal's murder case | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Abdul Samad alias Saddam, an aide of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed

Abdul Samad alias Saddam, an aide of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, confessed during police interrogation that Umesh Pal was murdered by Asad, Guddu, Ghulam, Sabir, Armaan, Vijay Chaudhary and Arbaaz. Saddam is the brother-in-law of Ashraf, who was the brother of gangster Atiq Ahmed. Umesh Pal and his security personnel were murdered in Prayagraj.

During the interrogation, Saddam confessed that Pal's murder was done on Atiq Ahmed's order. They were also planning to eliminate Asad and Ghulam after killing Pal. They were also instructed to hide Asad and Ghulam in Delhi. He said that after Atiq and Ashraf were killed, he was in hiding in Karnataka and then in Mumbai. And after Mumbai, Saddam kept hiding by renting houses at different locations in Delhi in Saket area and then in Malviya Nagar, from where the UP STF team arrested him.

How was Saddam traced

According to police sources, UP STF came to know about Saddam's location through technical surveillance. On Thursday night, Saddam's location was seen twice in Malviya Nagar area, after which UP STF was convinced that Saddam may be in Malviya Nagar area only. After this, the UP STF team reached the society of DDA flats in Malviya Nagar but couldn't find Saddam. The team then conducted a door-to-door search in plain clothes. It was then they traced his car and nabbed him. His girlfriend Anam and her friend fled from the spot. According to police, Saddam used to go to the flat in Malviya Nagar after parking his car one and a half kilometre away and also leave both his mobile phones in the car.

