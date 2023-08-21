S Jaishankar, Derek O'Brien among nine others take oath as Rajya Sabha members | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @VPINDIA/TWITTER S Jaishankar, Derek O'Brien among nine others take oath as Rajya Sabha members

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with eight others took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Monday in the Rajya Sabha Chamber of the Parliament House.

The newly-elected members included Kesridevsinh Digvijaysinh Jhala, Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai, Dola Sen, Nagendra Ray, Prakash Chik Baraik, Samirul Islam, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Derek O' Brien and S Jaishankar.

After taking oath the External Affairs Minister took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his gratitude. He wrote, "I am very honored to be sworn in as a member of the Rajya Sabha today. I express my gratitude to the people of Gujarat, Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi and BJP for giving me continuous opportunity to serve the people of the country."

Meanwhile, Derek O'Brien who also took oath today along with several TMC leaders said, " Five TMC Members of Parliament from Bengal took oath in Rajya Sabha today. Two debutants Prakash Chik Baraik and Samirul Islam along with Sukhendu Sekhar Ray Dola Sen pledge to serve the people of Bengal and speak up for the people of INDIA."

TMC's Prakash Chik Baraik and Samirul Islam, as well as BJPs Nagendra Ray, Kesridevsinh Digvijaysinh Jhala and Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai have taken oath as newly elected members of Rajya Sabha.

Leader of the House and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha P C Mody and other senior officials of the secretariat were also present on the occasion.

The elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal were slated for July 24, with vote counting taking place on the same day.

