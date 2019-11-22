Image Source : PTI PHOTO SC refuses to overturn NGT ban on ROs in areas where TDS is less than 500. What it means

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Reverse Osmosis (RO) Manufacturers Association to approach the Centre over National Green Tribunal (NGT) ban on use of RO having total dissolved solids below 500 mg per litre. The Water Quality India Association had moved the Supreme Court against the ban on use of RO filters in Delhi as they "unnecessarily result in rejecting 80 per cent of potable water". The apex court gave 10 days time to RO manufacturers association to approach the Ministry concerned with relevant material.

A bench of justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat said the association can approach the concerned ministry within ten days with relevant materials in this regard and the government will consider it before issuing a notification as per the NGT's direction.

During the hearing, the counsel representing the association referred to a recent BIS report on standards of water in various cities across the country and said that it points out presence of heavy metals in Delhi's groundwater.

The counsel for manufacturers association contended that the NGT has imposed a blanket ban, and RO water is used for many medical purposes especially useful in dialysis. "RO removes heavy material from water. It is useful in treating contaminated water," said the counsel insisting it has abundant material to support its case.

The court directed the Centre to consider the representation from the association before passing any notification. The association will submit the material within 10 days and directs the government to consider it's representation before passing any notification.

On May 20, the NGT in its order had directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests to banned use of RO and frame rules for manufacturing and sale of RO filters in areas where the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in water was already low.

It had also directed that wherever RO is permitted, manufacturers should ensure that more than 60 per cent of water should be recovered. Current systems discard about 80 per cent of the water which is being treated, leading to huge wastage.