Meet 98-year-old war veteran who successfully defeats coronavirus

Retired Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal, a 98-year-old war veteran successfully defeated coronavirus. A resident of Navi Mumbai's Nerul, the war veteran was admitted to Naval Hospital Ship Asvini in a critical state. He was diagnosed with Pneumonia due to coronavirus a few weeks ago.

Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal (Retd), a 98yr old War Veteran, residing at Nerul was admitted to INHS Asvini in a critical state & diagnosed with Pneumonia due to #COVID19.Now he successfully defeated #COVID19 on 15Aug. @indiatvnews @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/2ywTAQY2Wi — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) August 16, 2020

The Sepoy recovered on Saturday when the whole was celebrating 74th Independence Day. Laxman Sakpal belonged to the Mahar Regiment of the Indian Army. Interestingly, the war veteran has witnessed both 1918 Spanish Flu as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, India reported as many as 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged/migrated and 49,980 deaths.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 21.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 769,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

