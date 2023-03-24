Watch Bhojpuri superstar and BJP MP Ravi Kishan in Aap Ki Adalat this Saturday at 10 pm

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ravi Kishan in Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma.

Ravi Kishan in Aap Ki Adalat: The latest episode of India TV's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat will feature Bhojpuri superstar and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Kishan. India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma will be quizzing Ravi Kishan in the episode scheduled to be telecast on Saturday, March 25 at 10pm.

Ravi Kishan, who represents Gorakhpur seat in Lok Sabha, will be seen answering questions on a range of topics and his journey from superstardom in Bhojpuri cinema to his stint in Bollywood and other regional film industry in south India to politics.

When asked about Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and his views over bulldozer becoming a symbol of his administration's tough stance against criminals, Ravi Kishan made an interesting statement. He also revealed that he regrets contesting the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on Congress ticket.

Ravi Kishan contested 2014 Lok Sabha elections from his hometown Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh as a Congress candidate but secured only 42,759 votes or 4.25 per cent of the total votes.

About Aap Ki Adalat

Ever since its inception in 1993, Aap Ki Adalat has some astonishing numbers associated with it. The show's videos have over 1.7 billion views across digital platforms. Currently, Aap Ki Adalat is no.1 show in its time slot within news genre. Aap Ki Adalat is world's most watched news show among TV news channels on YouTube.

