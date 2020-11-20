Image Source : PTI After Noida, Faridabad to begin random COVID-19 tests for people coming from Delhi

After Noida, people coming from Delhi to Faridabad will be randomly tested for coronavirus from today. The decision comes amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi-NCR. According to reports, random sampling will begin on Faridabad-Delhi border from 2 pm on Friday.

Delhi continues to report highest daily new cases in India. In the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded 7,546 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5.1 lakh, even as 98 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,041.

Earlier, on the first day of random Covid-19 testing at the Delhi-Noida border, three people were found positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, according to the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration.

A total of 165 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted at two checkpoints between Delhi and Noida. The administration said that health officials deployed at two key entry points to Noida from Delhi -- Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway and Chilla.

While 81 people were tested at the DND, where one person tested positive, the remaining 84 people were tested at the Chilla border and two people were found infected.

