Three commuters test positive on day 1 of random Covid screening at Delhi-Noida border

Image Source : PTI Health workers conduct COVID-19 testing near DND flyover in Noida on Wednesday.

On the first day of random Covid-19 testing at the Delhi-Noida border, three people were found positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, according to the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration.

A total of 165 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted at two checkpoints between Delhi and Noida. The administration said that health officials deployed at two key entry points to Noida from Delhi -- Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway and Chilla.

While 81 people were tested at the DND, where one person tested positive, the remaining 84 people were tested at the Chilla border and two people were found infected.

Gautam Budh Nagar DM Suhas LY had on Tuesday announced the random testing after holding a meeting with senior officials amid a spike in cases in Delhi.

"We are conducting rapid antigen-based tests on people randomly so that traffic movement is not impacted. This is being done to check virus carriers and ensure that the infection is contained in Gautam Buddh Nagar," Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri told PTI.

According to Ohri, if anyone is found positive, they are sent back to Delhi. Those who are Noida or Greater Noida residents coming from Delhi but result in positive are contained in the district.

"Only those testing negative are allowed to enter Noida," Ohri said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 20,566 cases, including 73 deaths. As many as 1,236 cases are still active.

