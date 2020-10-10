Ram Vilas Paswan accorded state funeral; son Chirag, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad others pay tribute

Image Source : PTI Chirag Paswan, son of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader late Ramvilas Paswan, along with his mother pays tribute to the mortal remains of his father before the cremation, at Digha Ghat in Patna.

Late parliamentarian Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday accorded a state funeral at the ceremony in Patna. Lok Janshakti Party chief and his son Chirag Paswan performed last rites at Patna's Digha ghat as per Hindu rituals. He was cremated on the bank of the river Ganga with full state honours. Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad represented the central government and the Union Council of Ministers at the funeral of the veteran leader.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Shushil Modi, Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, Nityanand Rai paid tribute to the late parliamentarian. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also present at the ceremony.

The 74-year-old union minister died on October 8 at a private hospital in Delhi, days after undergoing heart surgery. His mortal remains were flown to Patna in a special aircraft from Delhi airport.

Bihar Chief Minister, Deputy CM and Ravishankar Prasad - MP from Patna, paid floral tribute to Ramvilas Paswan on the arrival of his mortal remains at Patna airport on late Friday evening.

Chirag Paswan, his mother Reena Paswan, uncle Pashpati Paras and other family members were present on the occasion.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Speaker of state legislative assembly Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and others paid floral tribute to the departed leader on the occasion.

Later, the mortal remains of the former union minister were taken to the state Legislative assembly premises where Kumar and other ministers and legislators paid their respect to the veteran leader.

From assembly premises, Paswan's mortal remains were brought to LJP's state headquarters in Patna where party workers paid tribute to him.

BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, state party president Sanjay Jaiswal and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni visited the LJP office to pay respect to the great leader.

