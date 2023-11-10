Diwali and Chhath Puja: Railways to run THESE special trains for UP, Bihar | Here's complete list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Diwali and Chhath Puja 2023: Every year, there is a surge in demand for train tickets during Diwali and Chhath Puja. Therefore, to address this rush, the Indian Railways announces the operation of special trains every year. To allow people to celebrate the festivals with their families, the Railway has once again announced a large number of special trains for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, aiming to alleviate holiday traffic this year.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishanaw in October had said that a total of 283 special trains will be running across the country during the holiday season. To cater to the influx of passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja, a significant number of these trains will operate from Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune to different cities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Special mail and express train

In view of Diwali and Chhath, the railway has initiated the 09189 Mumbai Central-Katihar (Weekly) Special Mail and Express train. This train will operate from Mumbai Central every day at 10:30 am from November 11 to November 25. Moreover, the 09190 Mumbai Central-Katihar (Weekly) Special Mail and Express train will run every Tuesday from November 14 to November 28. The train will depart from Katihar at 00:15 am and arrive at Mumbai Central on Wednesdays at 18:40 pm. The train is equipped with AC-2, AC-3, Sleeper, General, and other types of coaches.

Alongside this, the railway has also introduced the Vadodara Junction-Gorakhpur Junction (Weekly) Special Mail/Express Special train. Train number 09101 will depart from Vadodara Junction every Monday from November 13 to November 27 at 7:00 pm. On the following day, it will reach Gorakhpur at 11:30 pm. Similarly, train number 09102 will run every Wednesday from November 15 to November 29, departing from Gorakhpur at 5:00 am. This train will reach Vadodara the next day at 8:35 am. The train is equipped with AC-1, AC-2, AC-3, Sleeper, General, and other types of coaches.

Here's a complete list of special trains

Train No. 02250/02249: New Delhi-Patna Jn Reserved Rajdhani Special Train

Train No. 04002/04001: Anand Vihar Terminal - Patna Jn Reserved Special Train.

Train No. 04022/04021: New Delhi-Saharsa Jn reserved special train.

Vande Bharat Express: New Delhi to Patna on 11, 14 and 16 November.

Train No. 05071/05072: Gomti Nagar - New Delhi - Chhapra Jn. Festival Special Train

Train No. 03227/03228: Ara Jn. - Ananda Vihar T. - Ara Jn. Puja Special Train

Train No. 05159/05160: Chhapra Jn. - New Delhi - Chhapra Jn. Festive Special Train

Train No. 04018/04017: New Delhi - Bapudham Motihari - New Delhi Festival Special Train

Train No. 09425/09426: Sabarmati - Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Sabarmati Superfast Special Train

Train No. 05065/05066: Gorakhpur Jn. - New Delhi - Gorakhpur Jn. Festival Special Train

Train No. 09557/09558: Bhavnagar - Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Bhavnagar Special Train

Train No. 05069/05070: Gorakhpur Jn. - New Delhi - Gorakhpur Jn. Festival Special Train

Train No. 05527/05528: Darbhanga Jn. - Delhi Jn. - Darbhanga Jn. Weekly Express Special Train

