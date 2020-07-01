Wednesday, July 01, 2020
     
  4. Super Anaconda: Railways creates history, joins 3 loaded trains (15,000 tonnes) to reduce transit time | Watch

New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2020 14:58 IST
Image Source : INDIAN RAILWAYS TWITTER

Railways creates history, joins 3 loaded trains (more than 15000 tonnes) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur & Chakradharpur divisions.

Indian Railways has created a history and taken a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight trains by joining and running 3 trains together in 'Super Anaconda' formation. The Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining and running 3 loaded trains (more than 15,000 tonnes of weight) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur and Chakradharpur divisions. The Railways has also released a video of the three trains.

In another development, Railways has also started the construction of a vertical bridge in the sea at Pamban, Rameswaram. The construction work of the first pillar of a vertical bridge in the sea in Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu, has commenced.

Prior to this, Railways also shared a video of massive 1.9 km Kosi Mahasetu (Kosi Mega Bridge) in Bihar, fulfilling over a 90-year-old dream of the people.

