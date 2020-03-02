'Give up hatred, not social media accounts', Rahul Gandhi reacts to PM Modi's tweet

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet where the latter spoke of quitting social media on Sunday. In a tweet where Rahul posted an image of PM Modi's tweet, he wrote, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts".

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

Earlier, PM Modi had tweeted from his personal Twitter handle, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."