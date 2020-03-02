Monday, March 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 'Give up hatred, not social media accounts', Rahul Gandhi reacts to PM Modi's tweet

'Give up hatred, not social media accounts', Rahul Gandhi reacts to PM Modi's tweet

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet where the latter spoke of quitting social media on Sunday. In a tweet where Rahul posted an image of PM Modi's tweet, he wrote, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts".

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2020 22:06 IST
'Give up hatred, not social media accounts', Rahul Gandhi reacts to PM Modi's tweet

'Give up hatred, not social media accounts', Rahul Gandhi reacts to PM Modi's tweet

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet where the latter spoke of quitting social media on Sunday. In a tweet where Rahul posted an image of PM Modi's tweet, he wrote, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts".

Earlier, PM Modi had tweeted from his personal Twitter handle, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News