Rahul Gandhi refuses to return to his previous 12 Tughlaq Lane Bungalow: Sources

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who recently lost his government residence after losing his membership of the Parliament, does not want to shift back to his bungalow located at 12 Tughlaq Lane, New Delhi, said sources on Thursday. Gandhi in a letter to the Parliament Housing Committee refused to return to his previous MP bungalow.

Gandhi lived in the Type 7 bungalow at 12 Tughlaq Lane for 19 years before he lost his membership over his controversial 'Modi' remark which later resulted in a conviction for two-year jail by Gujarat court. However, recently his membership of Parliament was restored after he got a relief from the Supreme Court.

According to the source, the Congress leader has been given the option of 7 Safdarjung Lane and 3 South Avenue bungalows by the Housing Committee. Gandhi's team visited both bungalows to inspect the area in the wake of his high-level security. Gandhi has Z plus security.

Earlier, Gandhi moved out all his belongings from his official residence and handed over the keys of 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow to the Lok Sabha secretariat on April 22.

"People of Hindustan gave me this house for 19 years, I want to thank them. It's the price for speaking the truth. I am ready to pay any price for speaking the truth...," said Gandhi after he vacated the house.

The former Congress president was asked to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification after the conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court for his Modi surname remark. The former Congress chief had on April 14 shifted his office and some personal belongings from the bungalow to his mother Sonia Gandhi's official residence.

