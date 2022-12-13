Tarn Taran attack: Four people detained, search on to nab others who provided logistic support

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The police has beefed up security outside the police stations after the recent attack in Punjab's Tarn Taran.

Four people have been detained in connection with Tarn Taran attack in Punjab. Commenting on the attack in Punjab's Tarn Tarn, IG Sukhchain Gill said that after general input was received from intelligence agencies, the police had been beefed up security outside the police stations. However, the attack happened at the inquiry counter of the police station which was situated a little distant from the police station. He said that such places were not given much attention.

Moving on further the IG said, "We will increase our vigil... we are increasing the security of our police stations. The RPG was smuggled from across the border."

"Those who gave logistic support are being identified. Our investigation is going in the right direction... We got both components of RPG. The suspect has been identified, we've got to the bottom of the matter. We can't tell much more than this but it has cross border links," he added.

In a joint operation, NIA and police recovered one of three rocket launchers used to target a police station in Punjab's border district of Tarn Taran. According to the sources, at least three rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) were dispatched to local terror sleeper cells by Pakistani drones.

ALSO READ | Punjab: NIA recovers rocket launcher used for attacking Taran Taran Police Station

Latest India News