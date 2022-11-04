Punjab: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar.

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead by some unidentified men during a protest in Amritsar, Punjab. Suri was taken to the hospital after he received bullet injuries where he took his last breath.

The incident took place outside a temple in the city where Suri and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest, police said.

Policemen rushed to the spot and launched initiatives to probe the matter.

According to reports, he was facing a life threat, and security was provided by the authority to him. People, present at the spot caught the suspected attacker. AK-47 was recovered from the accused.

"Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri has been shot. We have reached the spot and are still verifying everything. The senior officers will brief you," Police said.

"Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died. Accused arrest, his weapons recovered," Amritsar CP on Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri.

The attack on the Shiv Sena leader once again raised questions over law and order in the state under AAP government.

More details are awaited.

