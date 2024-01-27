Punjab: Five dead after car collides with truck in Hoshiarpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Five dead after car collides with truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Punjab road accident: Five men were killed after their car collided with a truck on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road, police said today (January 27). The victims were on their way to Mukerian from Jalandhar Friday night when the collision took place, Dasuya Police Station SHO Sub-Inspector Harprem Singh said.

As the car approached the Unchi Bassi village, it came into a collision with an unknown vehicle, causing it to hit the road divider, and subsequently, a truck coming from the opposite direction on the other side of the road, said police.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car caught fire. Four occupants of the car died on the spot while a fifth was rushed to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Truck driver Sushil Kumar from Haryana also sustained injuries in the incident.

Police said further investigation was underway.

