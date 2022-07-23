Challan of Rs 10,000 issued against officials at Punjab CM's residence for 'spreading dirt' outside

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Challan of Rs 10,000 issued against Punjab CM Mann's residence for 'spreading dirt' outside

Punjab CM residence challan issued: A challan of Rs 10,000 has been issued against the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh, for "spreading dirt" outside. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation took the action. The development came two days after Mann was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi late on Tuesday night after he complained of stomach ache.

Councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said, “I was repeatedly getting complaints from locals about littering by the staff and visitors of the Punjab CM’s residence for quite some time. Despite repeated requests and warnings by the sanitation staff, the littering continued, so the challan was issued. Hope they maintain cleanliness now. The Chief Minister is supposed to set an example for others but here his own house is not in order.”

The challan was issued in the name of CRPF DSP Harjinder Singh, who is on duty at the CM’s residence.

After arriving in Chandigarh post his discharge, Mann held a meeting with some senior police officials. He complimented the Punjab Police officials for their operation against two gangsters in Amritsar. He also released a video message, saying the state will be free from gangsters and drug peddlers.

