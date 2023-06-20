'Will not be allowed to appoint VCs': Punjab Assembly passes Bill to replace Governor from Chancellor's post

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AAP 'CM to be Chancellor of Universities': Punjab Assembly passes Bill to replace Governor from post

The Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aims to replace the Governor from the position of chancellor in all 11 state universities, was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday amid a conflict between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The Chief Minister would take over as Chancellor of state-run universities if the Bill is approved by the Governor. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supported the Bill when it was first presented in the Vidhan Sabha. The Congress didn't show up at the House.

"if they could not appoint V-Cs they would be letting down the mandate given by the people," Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated, justifying the need to introduce the bill.

The problem is likely to rekindle tensions between the governor and the government. The Chief Minister previously stated that the Bill is a copy of the West Bengal government's Bill.

The Bill presented to the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday received approval from the cabinet on Monday.

Governor Banwari Lal Purohit wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mann last week, reminding him of his breach of constitutional duty, in a purported "tug-of-war" prompted by the state government's "indifference" in providing him with the information he requested.

The following is an excerpt from an order issued by the Supreme Court in response to the state government's petition: "It would be necessary to underscore that both the Chief Minister and the Governor are constitutional functionaries who have specified roles and obligations earmarked by the Constitution. The Governor has a right to seek information from the Chief Minister in terms of Article 167 (b) on matters relating to the administration of the affairs of the state and proposals for legislation."

"Once such information is sought, the Chief Minister is duty bound to furnish it. The tones and tenor of the tweet and the letter by the Chief Minister leave much to be desired. Not furnishing the information which was sought by the Governor would be plainly in dereliction of the constitutional duty which is imposed on the Chief Minister in terms of Article 167 (b)," it added.

According to the Supreme Court, the Governor reminded the Chief Minister that the information requested in his various letters is "yet to be furnished," which is a breach of constitutional duty.

