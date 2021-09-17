Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). President Ram Nath Kovind, VP Naidu and others wish PM Modi on his 71st birthday.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 71st birthday and expressed that the Prime Minister continues to serve the nation.

The President also wished for long life and good health for Prime Minister."Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish you good health and long life and continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of 'Aharnish Sevamahe'," posted Kovind on the Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wished PM Modi on his birthday and said that the latter's exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to the all-around growth of the nation.

"My best wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi ji on his birthday today. His exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to the all-around growth of the nation. May he be blessed with a long, healthy and happy life ahead!" tweeted the Vice President on Friday.

Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Modi, saying he not only gave the country the idea to think ahead of time and fulfil its resolve with hardwork but also made it a reality.

In Modi, the country has got a strong and decisive leader who gave a dignified life to those who were deprived of their rights for decades, he said.

Modi brought them in the mainstream of development, Shah added. The prime minister has shown the world what people-loving leadership is like, he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Modi has written many new chapters in development and good governance in his tenure so far and wished that he fulfil his dream of making India a strong, prosperous and proud country.

"Happy birthday, Modi ji", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted and wished PM Modi today.

Several BJP leaders, party workers and opposition members have also been wishing PM Modi since morning on the occasion of his 71st birthday.

PM Modi is into the third year of his second consecutive term as Prime Minister. PM Modi was sworn in for his second term in May 2019 after serving as the Prime Minister of India from 2014 to 2019. He is the first Prime Minister to be born after Independence.

The BJP embarked on a mega 20-day public outreach, "Seva and Samarpan", from Friday to mark his 71st birthday and it will continue till October 7 to also commemorate his 20 years in public life, including as Gujarat chief minister.

It has asked its workers to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccination drive as it eyes record-breaking numbers on Friday.

