President election: Shivpal Yadav unhappy with Akhilesh's choice, say, 'will vote for Droupadi Murmu'

President election: Clearing his stance on the Presidential candidate and expressing his unhappiness over being uninvited to meeting with the Opposition on the same, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav said that he would vote for NDA's pick, Droupadi Murmu. Shivpal also termed his nephew, Akhilesh Yadav's choice of presidential candidate as 'political immaturity.'

"I'd already said that I'm going to vote for the one who asks for it. Neither Samajwadi Party called me, nor asked for my vote. CM Yogi Adityanath invited me yesterday where I met NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu & decided to vote for her, " Shivpal said, and added, "If (Akhilesh Yadav) took my suggestions seriously, the condition of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh would be completely different. Several alliances of SP are now leaving them and the reason is the political immaturity of the SP chief."

"Due to a lack of political maturity in Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party is becoming weak and several leaders are quitting the party. I am not invited to party meetings. I was not even invited to the meeting with opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha," Shivpal added.

The President elections will be held on July 18 where Opposition has pitched Yashwant Sinha against NDA's pick Droupadi Murmu.

