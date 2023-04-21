Poonch terror attack: Punjab government announces ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for kin of 4 martyrs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ANI Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces compensation of Rs 1 crore for kin of martyrs

Highlights Five soldiers were martyred and one sustained injury in the terrorist attack

Out of the five martyrs, four were residents of Punjab, while one belonged to Odisha

The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations

Poonch terror attack: A day after the terrorist attack on an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the Punjab government on Friday announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to the families of four soldiers who lost their lives. "We will give ex-gratia amount of Rs one crore each to the families of the four Army personnel who lost their lives in the Poonch terror attack," Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said.

As many as five soldiers were martyred and one was injured on Thursday after their vehicle was attacked by unidentified terrorists and caught fire. Out of the five martyrs, four were residents of Punjab, while one belonged to Odisha.

The deceased were identified as Havildar Mandeep Singh from Chankoian village in Ludhiana, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh from Charik village in Moga, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh from Talwandi village in Gurdaspur, Sepoy Sewak Singh from Bagha village Bathinda, and Lance Naik Debashish from Algum Sami village in Odisha. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

Army pays tributes to fallen soldiers

Earlier on Friday, top Army and police officials paid homage to the deceased soldiers. At a ceremony held at a military camp in Rajouri, senior officers, including the general officer commanding (GoC) and additional director general of police (ADGP), and civil dignitaries paid homage to the soldiers, officials said. "The nation will always remain indebted to our bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," an officer said.

Indian Army launches massive operation

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has launched a massive operation to hunt down a group of around six to seven terrorists who are behind this attack. "The Army and security agencies have received inputs about the presence of 6-7 terrorists operating in two groups in the Rajouri-Poonch sector near the area where the incident took place yesterday," news agency ANI quoted defence sources as saying.

The security forces including the Army, Police and Intelligence Agencies are coordinating the operations. As per the sources, the terrorists are suspected to be from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and from Pakistan. "More details are being ascertained about their route of ingress into the area. The search is being conducted extensively in the area where multiple cave-type natural structures are present," added sources.

(With inputs from agencies)

