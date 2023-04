Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE J-K: Army jawans martyred after vehicle catches fire in Poonch (Representational pic)

At least 4 Army jawans were charred to death as the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday (April 20). The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area, some 90 kms from Poonch.

Relief, rescue teams and local administration officials have reached the spot.

Meanwhile, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause behind the tragic incident.

More details are awaited.

