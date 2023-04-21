J-K: Suspected LeT terrorists from Pakistan, who killed 5 jawans, may be in hiding Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Poonch: Security personnel during a cordon and search operation after a terror attack in which five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday at the Bata-Doriya area in Poonch district

Security forces have launched a massive search operation in the dense forests of the Bata-Doriya area after receiving inputs about the presence of 6-7 terrorists operating in two groups who killed five Army personnel and injured one in a terror attack on Thursday. The terrorists are suspected to be from LeT and are from Pakistan.

The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations. The Army said the vehicle the soldiers were travelling in came under fire from unidentified terrorists and it caught fire because of the likely use of grenades.

The Army has launched multiple special forces teams along with drones and surveillance helicopters who are carrying out search and destroy operations in the suspected area. The security forces including the Army, Police and Intelligence Agencies are coordinating the operations, sources said.

More details are being ascertained about the terrorists' route of ingress into the area. Sources said search is being conducted extensively in the area where multiple cave-type natural structures are present.

