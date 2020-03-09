Police launch probe into influx of outsiders from west UP to riot-hit areas in Delhi

Image Source : PTI A file photo of a riot-hit affected locality in New Delhi

The Delhi Police has launched a probe over the sudden influx of outsiders from western Uttar Pradesh into northeast Delhi that sparked the recent deadly violence, to unearth the conspiracy that led to three days of communal clashes and arson over the CAA.

Sources said an Assistant Commissioner of Police rank officer has been given the responsibility to lead the probe and identify the outsiders, "especially from Deoband".

According to an internal note of Delhi Police, "He (ACP rank officer) has also been tasked to identify places where these persons stayed in New Mustafabad and other areas in North East District."

On Monday, two back-to-back meetings took place at police headquarters pertaining to progress in the riot cases. The first meeting was held by Special Commissioner of Police S.N. Shrivastava, who is also looking after the charge of Commissioner of Police, and the second meeting was headed by Special Commissioner of Police Praveer Ranjan, who is heading Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

The police is also looking at the role of the owner of Rajdhani Senior Secondary School in Shiv Vihar in the riots. It was found that the school was made a tactical point to unleash terror and launch petrol bombs during the riots. A huge catapult was affixed the top of the school to launch petrol bombs across the areas.

The officers have also been tasked to collect a list of CCTV camera footage in the areas where riots took place. The officers are also collecting footage from CCTVs installed outside liquor shops across the areas.

The two Special Investigation Teams have been given specific task in the probe. One team is looking at the larger conspiracy and another into the rioting.

A total of 25 flash points, including Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Ganga Nagar and Bhagirathi Vihar have been tabulated by the police.

A total of 702 cases were registered till Sunday while 2,387 people have either been detained or arrested.

A total 53 people were killed and 400 injured in the violence in northeast Delhi which started on February 23 which first began on a two-kilometre stretch connecting Jafrabad and Maujpur. The conflict between two groups demonstrating against and in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act led to communal riots across the area.

