VK Singh says PoK will merge with India on its own, Sanjay Raut reacts

Former Indian Army chief and Union Minister General VK Singh (Retd.) has said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will merge with India on its own.

“PoK will merge with India on its own, wait for some time,” the former Army chief said when asked about the demand by the people in PoK to be merged with India.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut reacted to his remarks and said that he “should have tried” to merge the territory into India when the former army chief held the post.

“We have always dreamed that there be an 'Akhand Bharat'. We always say that PoK is ours. But when the former Army chief was holding the post, he should have tried then to make it ours. How can you do it now?” Raut asked.

The leader, however, said that his party would welcome any effort made towards reclaiming PoK, adding that there is a need to make Manipur peaceful, claiming that China has reached the violence-hit state.

“We will welcome it if any effort is made towards that but before that, make Manipur peaceful. China has reached Manipur. Rahul Gandhi says that China has entered Ladakh and has taken our land, parts of Arunachal Pradesh are being shown by China on its map - end this first. After that PoK will merge with India on its own, you are not required for that to happen,” he said.

Ladakh LG reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s occupation remark

Ladakh Lt Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) on Monday refuted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims of occupation of land in the Union Territory by the Chinese, and said that “even one square inch of land” has been taken away.

The LG issued a strong statement and said that Indian Armed Forces are prepared for anything that may occur and will give a "bloody nose" to the enemy, if comes the need.

"I wouldn't comment on anybody's statement but I will say what is fact because I have seen myself. There is not even one square inch of land which the Chinese have occupied...The statement of fact is that our armed forces are prepared for any eventuality and God forbid if the balloon goes up, people will get bloody nose from us," he said.

Rahul Gandhi visited Ladakh on a week-long tour in August where he reiterated his claim that the Chinese have occupied Indian land in Ladakh. He targeted the Modi government over the border dispute with China stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on Ladakh is not true.

"Here people are saying the Chinese army has entered our land. People told that the land which was earlier used for grazing, now they cannot go there. The Prime Minister said – not an inch of land has been lost, that is not true. Ask anyone in Ladakh, they will tell you this," Rahul Gandhi said in Ladakh.

