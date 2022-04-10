PM Modi, US President Biden to virtually meet tomorrow, review bilateral cooperation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE PHOTO PM Modi with US President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtiual meeting with US President Joe Biden to review bilateral cooperation, MEA informed on Sunday.

PM Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with President of USA Joseph R Biden on 11th April. The two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation & exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region & global issues of mutual interest, MEA said.

The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, MEA added.

The Leaders’ virtual interaction will precede the 4th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MEA S Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

