PM Modi, US President Biden to virtually meet tomorrow, review bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtiual meeting with US President Joe Biden to review bilateral cooperation, MEA informed on Sunday.
PM Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with President of USA Joseph R Biden on 11th April. The two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation & exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region & global issues of mutual interest, MEA said.
The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, MEA added.
The Leaders’ virtual interaction will precede the 4th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MEA S Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
