On train to Kyiv, British PM Boris Johnson addresses 'iron people' of Ukraine | Watch

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, walk to a memorial for Heavenly Hundred in Kyiv, Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had, according to reports, reached war-torn Ukraine on a train. In a video that surfaced online, the British Prime Minister addressed the 'iron people' of the nation. The video footage released on Sunday shows Johnson expressing solidarity with employees of Ukraine's state railway company.

"I gather you're called the 'iron people', men and women of iron because that's the trade, the industry that you work in. But I think it also reflects the spirit that you're showing and the spirit of Ukraine, in standing up to the appalling aggression that we're seeing," Johnson said.

Johnson also expressed his condolences for the victims of a massive strike on a train station in Kramatorsk on Friday, which killed at least 52 people.

Johnson travelled to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, becoming the latest of several European rulers to meet the Ukrainian leader in Kyiv.

(additional inputs from AP)

