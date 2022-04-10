Freedom struggle begins again against foreign conspiracy: Imran Khan's first tweet after losing no-trust vote

Follow us on Image Source : AP 'Freedom struggle begins again in Pakistan', says Imran in first tweet after losing no-trust vote

Highlights A day after his ouster as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan gave his first reaction.

He said that a freedom struggle has begin again in Pakistan, this time against foreign conspiracy.

The 69-year old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader lost the no-confidence motion against him.

A day after his ouster as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan gave his first reaction on Sunday, saying there is another freedom struggle that has begun in Pakistan, against foreign conspiracy this time.

Taking to Twitter, Khan wrote, "Pakistan became an independent state in 1947, but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy."

Imran Khan's cabinet has also formed a Cabinet to probe the alleged “foreign conspiracy plot” to overthrow the Imran Khan-led government and dig out the facts about the so-called “threat letter” sent from the US, according to media reports.

On the basis of the letter and the alleged conspiracy plot, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan on April 3.

The 69-year old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader lost the no-confidence motion against him as 174 members of the National Assembly voted in its favor. His party PTI has called for several 'peaceful' protests across several cities of Pakistan, against Imran Khan's ouster.

PTI has now fielded former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as its PM candidate. He will run for the position against opposition leader and former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif's brother Shahbaz Sharif. The elections will take place tomorrow afternoon (April 11).

